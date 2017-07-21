Two dogfighting Sukhoi T-50 fifth-generation fighters dominated the aerial display at the MAKS Air Show here on July 18-23, but the spotlight was on the MiG-35 with news that Russia will buy the “4+++”-generation lightweight multirole fighter under its new armaments program beginning in 2018. The confirmation by Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov is a boost for the Mikoyan design bureau, which since the end of the Cold War has played second fiddle to rival Sukhoi and its ...