Mark Sirangelo, left, and Sierra Nevada colleagues Steve Lindsey, Eren Ozmen, Fatih Ozmen and John Curry open the Dream Chaser exhibit at the 34th Space Symposium: Sierra Nevada
Mark Sirangelo, the public face and force behind Sierra Nevada’s Corp.’s (SNC) Space Systems business, including the Dream Chaser spaceplane, has resigned for personal reasons, though he will continue on as a strategic advisor while the company mulls candidates to lead the ...
