LOGAN, Utah—The technologies that the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) needs to continue fulfilling its mapping, charting and geodetic missions for government and international partners will require it to forge unprecedented business ties to a commercial data-collection and analysis industry that has no interest or desire in working behind classified doors, NGA Director Robert Cardillo ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NGA Chief Floats Plan To Swap Imagery For Algorithms ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.