Among the dozens of science experiments planned during the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, which is the first to cross the continental United States in nearly 100 years, is a novel camera that can image polarized light nearly instantaneously and provide new insights into the Sun’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New NASA Camera Getting Test Run During Eclipse".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.