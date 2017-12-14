CAPE CANAVERAL—A Google neural network has discovered an eighth planet circling the Sun-like star Kepler-90, located in the Draco constellation some 2,500 light years from Earth, and a sixth world circling Kepler-80, located 1,100 light year away in the Cygnus constellation, demonstrating a new application for a type of artificial intelligence, scientists said on Dec. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Google Neural Network Finds Two Exoplanets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.