PASADENA, California—The debut launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket will not count toward the seven successful flights required by NASA before it clears the new booster to fly astronauts, the agency said on May ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "First Falcon 9 Block 5 Doesnâ€™t Count For Commercial Crew Certification".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.