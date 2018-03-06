CAPE CANAVERAL—SpaceX marked the 50th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket with the successful delivery of the 13,200-lb. (6,000-kg) Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite into orbit following launch from here on March ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fiftieth Falcon 9 Lofts Hispasat 30W-6 Comm Sat".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.