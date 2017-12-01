CAPE CANAVERAL—The European Space Agency (ESA) will invest in a new Vega small satellite launcher and a miniature reusable robotic spaceplane, adding about $100 million (€89.7 million) to projects in development by Avio and Thales ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ESA Investing In Small Launcher, Robotic Spaceplane".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.