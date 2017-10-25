New extra security rules that the U.S. and some other countries are imposing on all inbound foreign flights are causing significant hassle for passengers, airlines and airports and are costly to implement. Ultimately, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) warned, those extra costs will have to be passed on to the passenger. But for now, airlines are focused on compliance. The U.S. mandated extra security screening rules for all inbound foreign flights ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New International Security Rules Bring Cost, Hassle".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.