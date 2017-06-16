NEW YORK—An upbeat and energized United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz told an audience here his company’s mission is to become the best airline in the world. Munoz touched briefly on the April 9 incident in which a passenger was injured when he was forcibly dragged off a United Express aircraft to make room for crew. But the main focus of his June 15 speech at the Wings Club was his aspirations for United’s future. Sounding confident and positive about the airline’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CEO Promises Carrier Will Become Worldâ€™s Best Airline".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.