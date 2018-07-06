ATLANTA—Airbus is continuing its route-proving program toward A330neo certification, completing a 2-hr. leg from Chicago O’Hare to Atlanta Hartsfield on July 7. This part of the testing is using an A330-900neo that will be delivered to TAP Air Portugal, which has ordered 21 of the type. The joint route proving flights, also known as function and reliability tests, are part of the work required by civil aviation authorities and must include short, and long flights, as well as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus A330neo Route-Proving Comes To U.S.".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.