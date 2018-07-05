Rockwell Collins and two unnamed satellite companies are the latest signatories to the Seamless Air Alliance, a group working to develop a set of standards aimed at making it smoother and easier for airline passengers to access the internet on their own devices. The Alliance was announced in February by founding members Airbus, Delta Air Lines, OneWeb, Sprint and Bharti Airtel. Inflight connectivity provider Gogo also said in February that it had joined. In early June, the group said it had ...