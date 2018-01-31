Global Eagle Entertainment has “big goals for 2018 and beyond” as it looks to put recent financial woes behind it and “revamp the company” under new leadership. Plans include launching a new Ka-band satellite-based inflight connectivity service later this year to complement its existing Airconnect Ku service, which itself is undergoing a capacity boost. SES announced earlier this week that it has secured a “major increase” of Ku-band capacity on its ...