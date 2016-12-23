Aircraft maintenance may face some regulatory challenges in 2017, especially from the EU. As 2016 ended, the FAA was working on the final rule for aviation maintenance-technician schools. The agency aims to modernize their curriculums and make it easier to change them in the future. The FAA also wants to issue a rule for drug and alcohol testing of employees at foreign repair stations, required by 2012 legislation. It seeks to issue a proposed rule in May 2017 and close comments in ...