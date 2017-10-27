B​AE Systems Inc. has appointed Alphonse Whitmore president of its intelligence and security sector. He most recently had been General Dynamics senior vice president of global solutions for information technology. GKN has named Hans Buthker chief executive officer of GKN Aerospace, effective Jan. 1. He had been CEO of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business. He succeeds Kevin Cummings, who will become CEO of GKN in January. Malaysia Airlines Berhad has promoted Izham Ismail (see ...