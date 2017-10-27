BAE Systems Inc. has appointed Alphonse Whitmore president of its intelligence and security sector. He most recently had been General Dynamics senior vice president of global solutions for information technology. GKN has named Hans Buthker chief executive officer of GKN Aerospace, effective Jan. 1. He had been CEO of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business. He succeeds Kevin Cummings, who will become CEO of GKN in January. Malaysia Airlines Berhad has promoted Izham Ismail (see ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (Oct. 30, 2017)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.