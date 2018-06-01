Joanna Geraghty has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of JetBlue Airways. She joined JetBlue in 2005 and was most recently executive vice president of customer experience. BMI has appointed Tim Shattock to the newly created role of managing director. He had been managing director at Babcock Mission Critical Services, the largest operator of air ambulance aircraft in the UK. Consultancy Avascent has promoted Stephen Ganote to managing director. Ganote, ...