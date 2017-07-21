The Aerospace Industries Association has hired David Silver as vice president of civil aviation to spearhead efforts to grow civil aviation infrastructure investment, incorporate unmanned systems in the national airspace and streamline FAA certification. Silver was Boeing Commercial Airplanes director of engineering and regulatory affairs. Nordic Aviation Capital has named Brian Ruben Pedersen chief financial officer. He had been CFO at Maersk Global Shared Services. Global Jet ...
