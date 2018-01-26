Helene Moreau-Leroy, formerly CEO of Safran Transmissions Systems, has been named director of Safran’s Zodiac Aerospace integration project. Franck Saudo has been appointed to succeed her. Olivier Le Merrer is taking over from Saudo as Safran Helicopter Engines executive vice president of support and services. John Holmes has been promoted to AAR CEO, from president and chief operations officer. He succeeds David Storch, who will remain as an advisor on business strategy, staff ...