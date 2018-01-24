As aircraft continue piling up at Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, California, the U.S. Navy anticipates more deployments of the Northrop Grumman MQ-8B/C Fire Scout over the coming years as additional Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) enter service. Northrop has already delivered 42 of the vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) UAVs, and another 11 are under contract, with congressional authorization for four more in this year’s defense bill. Of those, 23 are second-generation MQ-8Bs ...