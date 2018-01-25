Deliveries of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Surion utility helicopters to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps have begun, as the service considers a further order for the type, this time for the attack role. KAI’s LCH-LAH civil and military helicopter, meanwhile, is on track for prototype assembly in 2018 following conclusion of the program’s critical design review. Two Surions in a version called MUH-1 Marineon were delivered to the marines in January, with a further 26 due ...