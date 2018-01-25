Deliveries of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Surion utility helicopters to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps have begun, as the service considers a further order for the type, this time for the attack role. KAI’s LCH-LAH civil and military helicopter, meanwhile, is on track for prototype assembly in 2018 following conclusion of the program’s critical design review. Two Surions in a version called MUH-1 Marineon were delivered to the marines in January, with a further 26 due ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"South Korean Marines Consider Attack Version Of Surion Helicopter" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.