Battery capacity severely limits the performance of multirotor small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), which dominate the commercial drone market because of their ease of deployment and use. A new generation of drones is now becoming available, with hybrid gasoline-electric propulsion providing significantly increased payload and endurance. Virginia-based startup Advanced Aircraft Co. (AAC) plans to begin deliveries of its Hercules long-endurance multirotor small UAS in December. A hybrid ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Hybrid Electric Power Makes Drones Fly Farther" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.