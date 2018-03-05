It seems the world will have to wait just a little bit longer until the first commercial tilt-rotor helicopter achieves entry-into-service status. In February, Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo revealed that an internal review of the program had prompted the company to adjust the time line for FAA certification back to the end of 2019, which likely means service entry will not occur until early 2020. The company, Cutillo said, would take “a more conservative ...