Airbus Helicopters is preparing for an additional round of testing of its high-compression engine (HCE) H120 light helicopter this summer. Although the test phase will be brief—perhaps just 1 or 2 hr. of flying—engineers want to build on the results achieved during the European Union’s Clean Sky initiative-funded test flights in 2015 and 2016, trials that could eventually lead to the wider use of such engines as an alternative to the turbine in the ...