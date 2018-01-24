Airbus is getting ready to cash in on what it sees as an emerging market in naval UAVs. With navies claiming a rash of successes in UAV trials from warships, Airbus and its partners, France’s Naval Group—formerly DCNS—are pushing development of a naval UAV based on a two-seat training helicopter that should be ready for market by 2021. The VSR700, due to fly as a prototype later this year, is being developed from the Guimbal Cabri G2, a light helicopter with a significant ...