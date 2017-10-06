Airbus Helicopters has quietly begun flight tests of a five-blade main rotor on its H145 light twin-engine helicopters. The trials being conducted at the company’s Donauworth facility in Germany are believed to be related to ongoing environmental research related to noise-level reduction. In 2006, the H145’s predecessor, the EC145, flew with a five-blade bearingless rotor system. The new trials are understood to be more closely related to Airbus’s Bluecopter work, which ...