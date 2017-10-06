Airbus Helicopters has quietly begun flight tests of a five-blade main rotor on its H145 light twin-engine helicopters. The trials being conducted at the company’s Donauworth facility in Germany are believed to be related to ongoing environmental research related to noise-level reduction. In 2006, the H145’s predecessor, the EC145, flew with a five-blade bearingless rotor system. The new trials are understood to be more closely related to Airbus’s Bluecopter work, which ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus Expands Environmental Trials To Larger Helicopters " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.