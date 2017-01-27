When Will These Civil Aircraft Concepts Fly?

Airbus/Rolls-Royce E-Thrust

Developed with Rolls-Royce, E-Thrust is an Airbus concept for a future airliner with hybrid-electric distributed propulsion for reduced fuel consumption and emissions. The aircraft has a gas-turbine engine, energy storage system and electric ducted fans integrated into the airframe.

For takeoff and in the climb, the engine and energy storage system together provide peak power to the ducted fans. In cruise, the gas turbine powers the fans and recharges the batteries. On descent, the engine is switched off and the fans act as windmills to recharge the storage system. For landing, the gas turbine is restarted to ensure additional power is available for safety