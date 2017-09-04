APL’s Drone Would Explore Saturn’s Moon Titan The dense atmosphere and low gravity of Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, may make it ideal for exploration by an autonomous aircraft that could range across its diverse surface, rather than a lander that could focus on only one area. So thinks the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), which has proposed a nuclear-quadcopter exploration of Titan as NASA’s fourth New Frontiers-class planetary mission. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Technology, Sept. 4-8, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.