Airbus Tests Urban eVTOL Propulsion Airbus Helicopters has completed initial full-scale testing of the propulsion system for its four-passenger CityAirbus electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator. The ducted-propeller aircraft is planned to fly unmanned in 2018 and manned in 2019. The tests involve a set of two coaxial ducted propellers, 100-kW Siemens motors and all electric systems. The CityAirbus has four ducts, each enclosing a pair of fixed-pitch props to increase ...