Aircraft Lighting Influences Birdstrikes A cannon firing dead chickens is the standard tool for testing to ensure aircraft and their engines can withstand birdstrikes. Chickens are used because they are easy to obtain and standardize, and represent the worst-case scenario as stand-ins for wild birds in impact testing. But dead chickens are an imperfect substitute for the birds that aircraft may encounter. The chicken gun can test the impact resistance of a windshield or fan blade, but does ...