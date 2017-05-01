Aurora Flies Subscale Electric VTOL for Uber Aurora Flight Sciences has flown a quarter-scale model of the electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft it is developing for the Uber Elevate urban air-transport network. The company is one of five aircraft manufacturers with which Uber has partnered to develop prototypes for demonstrations of on-demand air-taxi service planned for 2020 in Dallas and Dubai. Aurora CEO John Langford says the eVTOL concept has been developed with ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Technology, May 1-4, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.