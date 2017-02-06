Bye Readies Two Electric Aircraft Bye Aerospace plans to fly two different electric-powered light aircraft this year, and CEO George Bye believes the industry is at a “pivot point for electric aviation.” Based at Denver’s Centennial Airport, Bye expects to fly the battery-electric Sun Flyer two-seat trainer in the first quarter and the solar-electric StratoAirNet optionally piloted aircraft in the second quarter. Both are proof-of-concept (PoC) aircraft. Testing of the ...
