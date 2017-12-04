UK Pushes Ahead on Aerospace Research More-electric systems, engine-airframe integration and flight-deck apps are among new research projects to be supported by almost £54 million ($73 million) in UK government funding. The money will also help accelerate deployment of additive manufacturing (AM) into the UK aerospace supply chain and development of the world’s largest composite fan case, for Rolls-Royce’s UltraFan. Sensors to improve cabin air quality and technology to ...