UK Pushes Ahead on Aerospace Research More-electric systems, engine-airframe integration and flight-deck apps are among new research projects to be supported by almost £54 million ($73 million) in UK government funding. The money will also help accelerate deployment of additive manufacturing (AM) into the UK aerospace supply chain and development of the world’s largest composite fan case, for Rolls-Royce’s UltraFan. Sensors to improve cabin air quality and technology to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Technology, Dec. 4-8, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.