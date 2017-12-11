China Conducts Drone Collision Test China has conducted its first crash test to assess the potential for aircraft damage in an airborne collision with a small unmanned aircraft, reports China Civil Aviation Daily. The Nov. 30 test involved the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC), Chinese quadrotor manufacturer DJI and aircraft manufacturer Avic. This initial physical test at Avic Aerospace Life-Support Systems’ Xiangbei test site mimicked a “typical speed” collision ...
