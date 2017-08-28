Microsoft AI Teaches Autonomous Sailplane to Soar Microsoft is teaching an unmanned sailplane to autonomously find and use thermals for soaring as part of efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) that works in the uncertainties of the real world. Flights were conducted at the Hawthorne Advanced Drone Multiplex operated by the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) FAA-designated test site. The software giant’s unmanned aircraft system (UAS) research team flew three ...