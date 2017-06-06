Armed with the results of flight tests on the C-130 and C-17 military airlifters, Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) plans to certify its aft-body drag-reduction devices on the Boeing 737NG family of airliners. Extensive computational fluid-dynamics (CFD) analysis indicates the devices, called finlets, will reduce fuel burn by an average of 1%, and Kennesaw, Georgia-based VCT says the savings will return the investment in 2-3 years. Finlets originally were developed to reduce cruise drag ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Vortex Control Targets Drag-Reducing Finlets At 737NGs" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.