Urban air transport will look much like on-demand helicopter operations when it begins. And if it stays that way, little will have to change. But Uber and others are planning fleets of hundreds of aircraft, flying thousands of flights a day over a city. That will require major changes in how aircraft are operated and airspace managed. Uber intends to start slow but expand rapidly to achieve the high-density, high-utilization operations necessary for ubiquitous, low-cost service. “By ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Urban Air Mobility: How Will eVTOLs Be Operated?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.