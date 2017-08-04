After safety and public adoption, noise and public acceptance are the biggest challenges facing urban air transport. Opposition to noise has constricted, and in many cases eliminated, helicopter services in cities. Unless electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft are significantly quieter, the idea of ubiquitous on-demand urban aviation is a nonstarter. “I thought the tall pole was batteries. Now I think it is noise. If there is no community acceptance, there is no Uber ...
