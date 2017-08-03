Thanks to progress made by the automotive industry, battery technology has reached the point where small, short-range aircraft are feasible. Batteries available now are good enough for prototype electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicles, but more progress is needed if commercial operations are to begin in the early 2020s. “We are right on the edge of batteries being able to do this mission. With some concepts, the batteries may already be here,” says Mark Moore, ...