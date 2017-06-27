While much of the activity around electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) is focusing on air taxis for urban transport, some see the emerging propulsion technology as a way to bring new energy to more traditional personal aviation. Many of the new designs are highly unconventional, taking advantage of the closer integration of aerodynamics and propulsion possible with electric drives. They are challenging conventional paradigms for configuration design but have yet to prove ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Unconventional Designs Vie For Personal eVTOL Success" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.