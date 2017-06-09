For the first time, an automotive manufacturer is entering the fledgling electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) market. Workhorse Group is bringing its hybrid-electric truck experience to the piloted, two-seat SureFly. The company sees agriculture and logistics as initial markets, and air taxi in the longer term. Workhorse may not be a household name, but the delivery step vans it makes for FedEx and UPS are everyday sights. The Loveland, Ohio-based company specializes in ...
