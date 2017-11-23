Startup Ampaire is taking a “very pragmatic approach” to developing an electric-powered regional aircraft, says CEO Kevin Noertker, who co-founded the Los Angeles-based company in March 2016. The company promotes a sleek, ultraefficient concept called the Tailwind, but its first electric aircraft will be much more modest and practical. “Just as Tesla started with the Roadster, based on the Lotus Elise, the first step for Ampaire is to do a retrofit into an ...