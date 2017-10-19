For drone delivery to catch on, services will have to fit in with the way people live and work. If retailers and customers must have specialized skills to deliver and receive goods via drone, the idea may not take off. So the vision born when Jeff Bezos revealed Amazon’s Prime Air delivery drone on “60 Minutes” in December 2013 is evolving. New business models are emerging, including integrating drones with delivery vans so speed increases but the customer interaction ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Project Wingâ€™s New Drone Delivery Trials Focusing on Users" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.