Podcast: Perlan Mission II Seeks World Altitude Record

Guy Norris, Aviation Week Senior editor and Ken McKenzie, Airbus’s senior vice president of strategy and development for the Americas talk to us from El Calafate, Patagonia, Argentina where they hope to witness the Perlan Mission II achieve a new world altitude record. Eventually the team plans to fly the glider to the edge of space using a combination of "mountain waves" that flow over the Andes and a high speed stratospheric airflow called the Polar Night Jet.

