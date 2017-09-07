The remote southern Andes seem an unlikely place to explore the upper reaches of the atmosphere, probe the mysteries of climate change and at the same time set a new sailplane world altitude record. Yet it is over these rugged peaks, close to the southern tip of Argentina, that a unique combination of topography and atmospheric phenomena offers researchers a shot at what has seemed impossible—flying an unpowered, winged aircraft to the edge of space. The aircraft for this ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Perlan 2 Targets Edge Of Space" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.