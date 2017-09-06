Ohio State University (OSU) flew a jet-powered drone out and back over Lake Erie on Aug. 30, averaging 147 mph over the 28-mi. flight and claiming a world speed record for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The Pentagon’s jet-powered UAS are faster, but no one has tried to set a speed record with one. “No other speed record for a UAV has been clocked under FAI/NAA [Federation Aeronautique Internationale and National Aeronautic Association] record-keeping,” says Jim Gregory, ...