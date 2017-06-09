Technology for potential applications ranging from Boeing’s proposed New Midsize Airplane (NMA) to artificial intelligence for future autonomous passenger or freight operations will be evaluated using an enhanced series of testbeds under a new round of EcoDemonstrator programs. Boeing has already developed many new technologies for applications ranging from the 737 MAX and 787 to the 777-300ER and 777X using a series of EcoDemonstrators. The first demonstrator was a modified 737-800 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Next Up For EcoDemonstrator Program: NMA Technology" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.