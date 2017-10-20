Preparations for NASA’s first purpose-designed, large-scale X-plane in decades are underway at its research centers across the U.S. as the agency moves toward selecting a company to build the eagerly awaited low-boom supersonic demonstrator. Low-speed testing of the preliminary X-plane design produced by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is wrapping up at the 14 X 22-ft. wind tunnel here at NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia, while flight tests are refining the external vision system ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"NASA Relearning Lost X-plane Skills With Low-Boom Demo" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.