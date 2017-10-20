Preparations for NASA’s first purpose-designed, large-scale X-plane in decades are underway at its research centers across the U.S. as the agency moves toward selecting a company to build the eagerly awaited low-boom supersonic demonstrator. Low-speed testing of the preliminary X-plane design produced by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is wrapping up at the 14 X 22-ft. wind tunnel here at NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia, while flight tests are refining the external vision system ...