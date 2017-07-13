Of the environmental challenges facing commercial aviation, noise is perhaps the toughest. Public opposition to building or expanding airports is already a constraint on capacity and, long term, could limit the growth of air transport. To prioritize its investment in technology development, NASA has set aggressive environmental goals for the medium and far term, including containing noise within the airport boundaries. Research indicates the targets can be met only with unconventional ...
