Small fixed-wing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are usually powered by batteries and have a flight time limited to a few hours. Developers are increasingly seeking to extend endurance with hybrid systems that supplement batteries with other energy sources. In August, Lockheed Martin won a $3.3 million U.S. Air Force contract for an Energy Innovative Small UAS. No details have been released, but this will build on the company’s work on the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) ...