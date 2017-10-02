As an ever-growing lineup of vehicle concepts emerges for the embryonic short-range urban-air-transport market, a global competition has been launched to tackle what is sometimes seen as the ultimate goal of aviation—creating ever-smaller personal aircraft. Sponsored by Boeing, the $2 million Go Fly competition is aimed at developing a safe, viable personal air vehicle. The fly-off of the finalist designs will be an as yet unannounced date in 2019. The prize will be awarded to the ...